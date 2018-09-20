WATCH: Here’s How Clarence Thomas Responded To Allegations Against Him

Then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas faced sexual misconduct allegations while he was going through the Supreme Court confirmation process in 1991 after being nominated to the court by George H. W. Bush.

On October 11, 1991, Thomas gave a statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee after then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) asked him if he had anything to say regarding the allegations.

"Senator, I would like to start by saying unequivocally, uncategorically, that I deny each and every single allegation against me today that suggested in any way that I had conversations of a sexual nature or about pornographic material with Anita Hill, that I ever attempted to date her, that I ever had any personal sexual interest in her, or that I in any way ever harassed her," Thomas began.