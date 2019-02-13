 

Katy Perry’s Shoe Line Is Pulled After Blackface Accusations

Share:

Musician Katy Perry has pulled a line of shoes after some people said they appeared to depict blackface.

The shoes, marketed in stores such as Walmart, are black and depict a face on the front.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

“In order to be respectful and sensitive, the team is in the process of pulling the shoes,” Perry told TMZ after receiving backlash against the shoes.

Many people have taken to social media to express confusion at the outrage and Perry’s knee-jerk reaction.

Some have also pointed out that no matter what the shoes (pictured above left) resemble, they are just plain ugly.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff