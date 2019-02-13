WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Takes Wall Hysteria to the Next Level, Claims ‘Walls End Lives’

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) took his hysteria about the wall and turned it up to ten during a counter-event to President Donald Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas.

While the president was making his case for the wall during his first 2020 campaign event, O’Rourke was a few blocks away hosting his own event for those who don’t support Trump’s agenda. During his speech, O’Rourke claimed “walls end lives.”

“We know that walls do not save lives. Walls end lives." Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke countered President Trump's claims of a border wall benefiting the U.S. at a rally in El Paso, Texas pic.twitter.com/Gws3NBH7Zz — TIME (@TIME) February 12, 2019

“We know that walls do not save lives. Walls end lives. In the last ten years, more than 4,000 children, women, and men have died trying to come to this country to work jobs that no one will take, to be with a family member, to flee horrific brutality and violence and death in their home countries.”

O'Rourke followed up his claim that "walls end lives" by stating that migrants crossing the border into the U.S. illegally are forced to go to treacherous parts of the border. They are forced to go to the treacherous parts of the border because those parts do not have a border wall and are easier to illegally cross.