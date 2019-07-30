Kathy Griffin says severed Trump head photo made her ‘unemployable, uninsurable’: ‘I’m still on the D-list’

Kathy Griffin is still harping about the 2017 photo she took posing with a fake severed head of President Trump.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Griffin maintained that she did nothing wrong in holding up the fake bloodied head and explained she has no intention of ever apologizing for the photo, even though she says some people still believe her to be a member of ISIS.

“You can be as offended by that photo all you want, that doesn’t bother me at all,” Griffin told AP in an interview published on Monday. “But I want people to know I didn’t break the law. If you take a photo like that, you didn’t break the law. ‘

“I kept saying, ‘I think this is an important, historic story,'” Griffin said. “The President and the Department of Justice shouldn’t make you unemployable and uninsurable.”

(…)

Griffin even carried around a film poster she created to bring along with her to various press days for her project, which is slated to be shown on July 31 in 700 U.S. theaters after Fathom Events picked it up following the film’s positive showing at SXSW earlier this year.

“Look, I made it at Kinkos, OK? I’m still on the D-list,” Griffin joked, referencing the Bravo reality series, “My Life on the D-List,” which ran for six seasons and earned her two Emmy Awards. – READ MORE