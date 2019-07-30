DCCC ousts white executive director — because of her race

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Executive Director Allison Jaslow was forced to resign from her position on Monday, because she’s white.

Jaslow, an Iraq War veteran, attended an all-staff meeting on Monday to make it official after two Hispanic lawmakers – Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela – demanded she step down on Sunday for not doing enough to “diversify” DCCC leadership.

The lawmakers want people of color in important positions and Jaslow and her deputies are white, so that’s a problem for Gonzalez and Vela, Politico reports.

My statement on stepping down from my post at the @dccc today: pic.twitter.com/Fft4rK9DtK — Allison Jaslow (@jaslow) July 29, 2019

"The DCCC is now in complete chaos," the duo wrote in a prepared statement. "The single most immediate action that (DCCC chairwoman) Cheri Bustos can take to restore confidence in the organization and to promote diversity is to appoint a qualified person of color, of which there are many, as executive director at once. We find the silence of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on this issue to be deafening."