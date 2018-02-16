Kathy Griffin Melts Down at Writers Guild Awards: ‘Where the F**k Have You Been?’

In her first red carpet appearance since last May’s implosion of her entertainment career, comedienne Kathy Griffin melted down while presenting an award at the 2018 Writers Guild of America Awards.

To describe Griffin’s appearance at the Beverly Hills ceremony, various media reports have used the words “lashes out,” “blasts,” “rant,” “attacks,” and “meltdown.”

Griffin is obviously still angry over two things. The first is that the 57-year-old lost her career (even Trump-hating CNN fired her) after she posed in a photo while holding up a mock-up of President Trump’s severed, bloody head. The second is that the Writers Guild never let her play their reindeer games.

“It’s me, Kathy Griffin — I got a haircut and I lost my career in a day. Hi,” she said after walking out to present the animation award. Then she lost it…

“I just want to thank all the powerful writers and show-runners in this room for f**king no support. Where the f**k have you been?” she asked. “I was supposed to thank everyone for their support, and no one [lifted] their finger.”

The shaming continued: “I want you to learn from my experience. Honestly, if you think it can’t happen to you, it can, and it can happen like that *snaps fingers*. You may have hated that photo and that’s okay, but if one of your 12-year-old kids puts it on Twitter, they shouldn’t have to be under a two-month federal investigation, be on the No Fly List, and the Interpol list.” – READ MORE

