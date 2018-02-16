Donald Trump: ‘So Many Signs’ that Florida Shooter Was a Threat

President Donald Trump reacted to the shooter who is suspected of killing 17 students at a Florida high school.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem.”

The suspected shooter was reportedly treated for mental problems at a local clinic and expelled from school for threatening students and demonstrating abusive behavior.

Law enforcement officials said that the shooter demonstrated “very, very disturbing” behavior on social media and the FBI was reportedly told of a comment under a YouTube account with his name about being a “professional school shooter.” The account was deleted by YouTube on Wednesday night. The shooter’s Instagram account featured images of guns, according to reports. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *