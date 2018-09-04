Kasich says Republican Party is ‘shrinking’ (VIDEO)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said the GOP is “shrinking” and encouraged voters to choose candidates based on their values, not political parties.

Kasich appeared on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and shared his view on the current state of the Republican Party.

“Unfortunately, our party is shrinking,” Kasich said. “We’re now down to about 25 percent. It’s all becoming like a remnant.”

Kasich pointed to the nail-biter special election between Republican House candidate Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio last month.

The pair were competing in the state's 12th Congressional District — a red district that President Trump won by 11 points in 2016.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that if he runs for president in 2020, he’ll be on the ticket as a Republican.

“I’m a Republican,” Kasich said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he would run as a Republican or independent if he were to launch a 2020 bid.

There has previously been speculation that Kasich, who sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016, could run as an independent in 2020. He told Politico that he wasn’t “ruling anything in or out” when asked if he would consider running as an independent.

If he were to run as a Republican, Kasich would challenge President Trump in a primary. Kasich has previously said he might run for president in 2020 but hasn't committed to it.