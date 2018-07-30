Kashuv Buries Hogg After Teen Starts Complaining About Gun-Lobbyists

Few people stretch the adage that “all publicity is good publicity” quite like David Hogg.

The polarizing teenager has taken his crusade against the Second Amendment from Parkland, Florida, to every corner of the political pop culture realm, typically to disastrous results.

(…)

Unsurprisingly, Kashuv was back in the saddle after Hogg levied a general mid-term election threat towards “anyone that takes money from the gun lobby.”

To anyone that takes money from the gun lobby get your resumés ready, November is coming 🙂 https://t.co/02CdP260VU — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 29, 2018

This time, however, Kashuv wasn’t defending any one specific person. He just used the opportunity to tear into Hogg’s ever-growing sense of self-importance.

You clearly don't realize that at least half of America doesn't care what you say 🙂 https://t.co/XAb4Yd0AuY — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 29, 2018

“You clearly don’t realize that at least half of America doesn’t care you you say,” Kashuv retorted, along with a smiley face. – READ MORE

David Hogg, the Parkland shooting survivor who said he would temporarily forgo college to focus on the 2018 midterms, called on followers to elect candidates who weren’t career politicians.

In his tweet, however, he seemed to dehumanize people who didn’t push gun control legislation:

We don’t need Democrats or Republicans to be elected we need fucking human beings that actually give a shit about kids dying. Elect human beings NOT career politicians. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 12, 2018

Hogg went on to set up an apparent distinction between career politicians and “human beings” who cared about kids.

In a tweet posted earlier in the same hour, Hogg also claimed that House Appropriations Republicans didn’t care about kids after they blocked funding for gun violence research – READ MORE

After the Parkland shooting, David Hogg became a political figure mostly because he was for gun control and it was unseemly to harshly criticize someone who survived a mass shooting, no matter how uninformed their opinions might be.

In a tweet from earlier this week, Hogg wondered “why is it culturally acceptable for any elected official to take money from special interests? In America, we call it campaign donations the rest of the world calls it what it is, a bribe.”

Also, why is it culturally acceptable for any elected official to take money from special interests? In America we call it campaign donations the rest of the world calls it what it is, a bribe. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2018

“Adequately represented” lmao guns have more rights than women — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2018

Please enroll in that class posthaste. This is getting excruciatingly painful to watch. – READ MORE

