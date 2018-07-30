Chick-fil-A Triggers Canada Liberals with Expansion Announcement

Delicious, juicy chicken and waffles fries are coming to Canda.

That’s the glorious news residents of Toronto received when Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos announced Wednesday that the chain has chosen to open its first international location in the Candian city in 2019, Fox News reported.

“Toronto is a great city — with diverse and caring people, a vibrant restaurant culture and a deep talent pool,” he wrote in an open letter. “These characteristics align perfectly with Chick-fil-A’s focus on community giving, delivering a premium restaurant experience and working with passionate people who can grow with our company.”

Nonetheless, this hasn’t appeased leftists who are still enraged over an incident that happened over four years ago, when the company’s CEO Dan Cathy said he opposes same-sex marriage.

Many have demanded a boycott of the restaurant.

“Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don’t want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA” wrote one critic.

Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don't want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA — Chris Lotts (@chrislotts1) July 26, 2018

“There are many local, Canadian-owned restaurants that make better chicken – and without the homophobia, bigotry and hatred that Chick-Fil-A promotes. Buy Canadian, support Canadian businesses, uphold Canadian rights, freedoms & tolerance! #BoycottChickFilA” another demanded.

“Please, leave your corporate homophobic beliefs at the border. Not welcome here!” said another. – READ MORE

Earlier this week, a woman delivered her baby in a San Antonio, Texas, Chick-Fil-A bathroom, and to no one’s surprise, even though the restaurant was closed, employees even warmed up towels to keep the newborn warm.

In a Facebook post, Robert Griffin recalled that while on the way to the hospital for delivery, he and his wife Falon went to Chick-Fil-A to meet a friend outside who would pick up their daughters. Falon Griffin had to to use the restroom, and although it was nighttime and the Chick-Fil-A was closed, the employees allowed her in after she knocked on the door.

Sweetie, we are gonna have to do this right here, right now,” Robert recalled saying to his wife.

Robert claims he yelled to the manager of the Chick-Fil-A to call 911 and to bring clean towels.

“Maggie and I started delivering our baby,” Robert wrote. “When she got to the shoulders, I realized the chord [sic] was wrapped around her neck TWICE.”

Robert shared a photo of the shirt he used: a Trump 2020 shirt.

“The hospital had me sign the birth certificate as the attending physician,” says Robert. “I think it’s pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-Fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt!” – READ MORE

Chick-fil-A is putting one of its most popular menu items out to pasture after 20 years, the fast-food giant announced.

Chick-fil-A’s Cow Calendars — which included coupons for free food alongside photos of the company’s iconic, grammatically-challenged cow mascots every month — is being retired, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

“We never like to disappoint our customers, so for that we are sorry, but we will continue to look for new ways to serve our guests in fun and creative ways,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As they were released annually toward the end of the year, the calendars were often given as holiday gifts. – READ MORE

