Kanye West says Trump is his ‘brother,’ and he has the MAGA hat to prove it

Kanye West and President Trump are clearly huge fans of each other – and full of “dragon energy.”

West showered the American commander-in-chief with praise Wednesday, calling him his brother and proudly displaying his autographed “Make America Great Again” hat.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

The effusive display certainly resonated with the President, who replied several hours later, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” – READ MORE

