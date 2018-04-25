Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter spoke about ‘grandpa feelings’ before her murder, text messages reveal

Years-old claims that Morgan Freeman and his slain step-granddaughter E’Dena Hines had a sexual relationship have resurfaced in court as Hines’ accused murderer faces trial.

Lamar Davenport is charged with the 2015 murder of Hines, his girlfriend at the time. Davenport’s lawyer Beth Unger claimed in court on Friday that Hines “disclosed to Davenport and others that her grandfather engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with her,” the New York Daily News reported.

Text messages revealed during the hearing Friday showed Hines spoke about her relationship with Freeman to Davenport.

“I don’t ask him for advice,” Hines wrote. “He was calling to ask me … I blocked him for myself not for you because men who equal grandpa feelings don’t need to be in my life at all.”

