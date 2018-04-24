Kanye West professes ‘love’ for Donald Trump, criticizes Obama

Rapper Kanye West this weekend professed his “love” for President Trump and complained that he “couldn’t get anything done” with former President Obama, according to a radio host who interviewed West.

The interview with Hot 97 host Ebro Darden came after West expressed his unexpected support for conservative activist and Black Lives Matter critic Candace Owens on Twitter.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West tweeted Saturday. The post followed a lengthy string of pseduo-philisophical one-liners and platitudes, including “all you have to be is yourself” and “images are limitless and words aren’t.”

Owens, who is black, has been criticized for her support of President Donald Trump and for her conservative political thoughts.

West took on groupthink and identity politics the next day, adding, “[W]e have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought.”

He also expressed love for Trump, Darden said, explaining that he had “reached out to Obama for years and couldn’t get anything done, but Trump gave me a meeting.”

Obama famously called West a “jackass” during a taping of an interview, and reportedly doubled down on that epithet later.

“[West] said, ‘I do love Donald Trump,'” Darden said.

The rapper reportedly told Darden his goal was to “deprogram” people, according to Vulture. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1