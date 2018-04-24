NYT Reporter’s Memoir Asks Whether The Paper Helped Trump Too Much

Yahoo calls it “The Hillary Book That’s ‘Going to Piss Off’ Both Sides,” but a new book by Amy Chozick, a reporter for the New York Times, and the various reviews of it, show how disconnected the mainstream media remains from what happened in 2016.

The title itself: “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and one Intact Glass Ceiling,” shows where Chozick went with a large portion of the book apparently – to casting the men around Hillary Clinton as largely responsible for her undoing in the 2016 presidential election.

“They were never going to let me be president,” she quotes the candidate as saying when Robby Mook, her campaign manager, informed her she had lost the race.

This is a book – and these are reviews – that seriously make the case Donald Trump was elected president because of the help he received from the press, particularly the New York Times.

“There was a wide feeling among Hillary supporters both during and after the election that the Times – and the broader media ecosystem – played a role in Donald Trump’s upset win,” Yahoo’s Rachel Combe wrote. “Hillary-ites and some media watchers protested that the Times gave too many column inches to ‘scandals’ like Hillary using a private email address at the State Department, and failed properly to investigate Trump’s Russia ties, business dealings and sexual-assault allegations.”

Chozick, the Yahoo story states, “wrote her book with these criticisms in mind, attempting to offer a mea culpa wherever she thought one was due.”

Mea culpas included regrets over a story she did about “Clinton press flacks escorting her to the bathroom at the Clinton Global Initiative” and the paper’s mining of the Wikileaks emails “which, after all, had been stolen by a foreign adversary,” to produce stories about division in the Democratic Party, Chelsea Clinton’s takeover of the Clinton Foundation, and fundraising. – READ MORE

