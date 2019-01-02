Kanye West Kicks Off 2019 By Reasserting Support of Donald Trump

Hip-hop Superstar And Fashion Mogul Kanye West Began The New Year By Defending His Decision To Back President Donald Trump.

“Trump all day,” West wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a series of dragon emojis. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

West again defended his decision to wear a Trump Make America Great Again campaign hat publicly.

“One of my favorite of many things that the trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me who I should do because I’m black. That’s real racism,” he wrote. “From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on.”

He continued expressing frustration that black Americans were expected to be supporters of Democrats.

“Blacks are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me,” he wrote. “They will not program me.”- READ MORE