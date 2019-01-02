WATCH: CNN Talks About Sexual Subject Matter In Front Of Young Girl

CNN reporter Leyla Santiago discussed sexually-charged subject matter during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage on Monday night in front of a small child. With the young girl standing right behind her, Santiago asked people about the color of their underwear and said wearing red is good for “the love.”

"I do want to talk about one more tradition," Santiago said. "And that is, if you wear red underwear, if you wear red underwear, it is good for the love … of 2019."