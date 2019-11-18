Kanye says U.S. is a ‘Christian country’ and jokes he’s the ‘greatest artist God has ever created’ at Joel Osteen’s Sunday service

Rapper Kanye West opened up about his spiritual journey on Sunday. During a visit to pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, the superstar said he was now working “in service to God.”

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” said the rapper of the hit Christian hip-hop album “Jesus is King.” West added that God “was there with me, sending me visions and inspiring me,” after the artist was hospitalized in 2016 after a mental health scare.

Pastor Joel Osteen said he and Kanye are both brothers from different walks for life spreading God’s message. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/vwY2Kr1Avt — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) November 17, 2019

Media reports say that West addressed a wide range of issues at Osteen’s Sunday service, including the nation’s religious life. “We are a Christian country,” the artist reportedly said. “When you remove the fear and love of God, you create fear and love of everything else,” West added.

West’s appearance at Osteen’s church follows a surprise visit to Harris County Jail on Friday where he performed songs from his new album to 200 selected prisoners and staff, many of whom cried and knelt in prayer. The Grammy award-winning performer put on a similar second show at a nearby women’s facility in Houston. – READ MORE