Prince Andrew’s Epstein-Related BBC Interview Was “Catastrophic Mistake”

As the Epstein interview scandal spreads, SkyNews reports that Prince Andrew’s PR advisor Jason Stein has now resigned:

Sky News confirms Prince Andrew’s PR adviser Jason Stein resigned over the Duke’s decision to agree to the interview with the BBC — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile, as Bloomberg notes, “Prince Andrew’s attempt to explain away his friendship with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in a high-profile TV interview degenerated into a farce that threatens to be the British royal family’s biggest public relations disaster since its handling of the death of Princess Diana in 1997.”

Last night, televisions showed the perfectly state-managed scene of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, sitting down BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis conducting an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace this past Thursday.

In it, as 21stCenturyWire.com reports, the Duke admits that he “let the side down” by maintaining a friendship with jet-setting billionaire and convicted serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a grand mea culpa, Andrew concedes that it was not “becoming of a member of the Royal Family.”

But far from repairing the PR damage done to Britain's Royal Family, his move may have been a 'catastrophic' own-goal by his Palace handlers.