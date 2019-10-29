Kamala Harris scolds Trump for remarks on Baghdadi death: It was like he was commenting on a ‘video game’

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., praised the U.S. military and intelligence community for the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but called out President Trump for his “extraordinary” reaction to the successful mission.

Speaking Monday on NBC’s “Late Night” with Seth Meyers, the 2020 presidential contender argued that Trump’s remarks after the raid proved he “does not fully appreciate the importance of the job.”

“That press conference was extraordinary. You would think that he was talking about watching and giving commentary on a video game. He is the commander in chief, the commander in chief of the United States of America,” she stressed, then drawing applause for using female pronouns to describe the presidency.

"She has as her highest priority the responsibility to concern herself with our nation's security. … He clearly does not fully appreciate the importance of the job, which must be done with integrity, which must be done in a way that is solemn, understanding what is at stake. But I give full credit to our military, to our Special Forces, to our intelligence committee for the work they've done and continue to do," she said.