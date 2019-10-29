Man allegedly spits on MAGA hat-wearing man, calls him a ‘f***ing communist’ — then tells cops, ‘I don’t even care that I’m going to jail’

The latest in the continuing saga of leftists reacting violently to folks wearing “Make America Great Again” hats — the iconic symbol of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — brings us to Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, Florida.

Robert Youngblood, 67, told an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputy he was with two friends at the restaurant around 8 p.m. Friday when Matthias Ajple, 43, walked over and said, “You should go back to Russia you f***ing communist,” Newsweek reported.

Ajple then slapped Youngblood’s MAGA hat and leaned over the restaurant’s gate railing and spit on him, TCPalm reported, citing a sheriff’s office report.

The restaurant’s manager released surveillance video of the incident, which “clearly shows” Ajple “slapping … Youngblood’s hat and leaning over the gate to spit on him,” the magazine noted, citing an affidavit.

After slapping the hat and spitting on Youngblood, Ajple got in a car and drove away, TCPalm said, citing the report. – READ MORE