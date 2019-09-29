Kamala Harris Says Biden’s Role in Ukraine Situation Is a ‘Distraction’: ‘Leave Joe Biden Alone’

Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) doesn’t feel like former Vice President Joe Biden needs to be part of the narrative surrounding President Donald Trump‘s phone calls with Ukrainian leaders.

As IJR previously reported, Biden — in his own words — bragged about withholding aid to Ukrainian leaders if they did not remove a prosecutor from office. Some argue that the prosecutor needed to go because he was corrupt, while other claim Biden wanted him gone because he was investigating his son, Hunter Biden.

Harris similarly struggled to explain why Biden should not be part of this investigation into Ukrainian corruption with U.S. officials.

VIDEO: @KamalaHarris is asked if she would allow the child of her VP serve on the board of a foreign oil company. Harris: probably not…I’m not going to be distracted by what this President is trying to play which is a game Harris defending @JoeBiden says “leave him alone” pic.twitter.com/BsgCFYnrDz — Tim Perry (@tperry518) September 29, 2019

“I think that the problem that we’ve got, again, with this issue is that it’s a distraction from the fact that —. Look, as far as I’m concerned, leave Joe Biden alone. Just leave him alone. On this issue of what this president has done, that has been about corrupting America’s democracy, being in cahoots with the foreign leader to yet again try to manipulate the election for president of the United States.”

When asked if it was “bad judgment” for Biden to allow his son to take a role on a foreign oil company, Harris said, “I’m not going to be distracted by what this President is trying to play which is a game.” – READ MORE