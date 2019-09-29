Adam Schiff Asks for Campaign Donations While Pushing for Impeachment

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee and one of the Democrats leading the impeachment charge right now against President Donald Trump, is looking for campaign donations.

He’s the individual who made up his own version of what he thinks — what he imagined, and what he’s chosen to imagine — the president said during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

How will chipping in $5 to you send a message to @realDonaldTrump? What will you do with this money? You won your campaign, why do you need more? This is a whack (in bad taste/unappealing) fundraising effort. ‘Do you have my back’ is adolescent-level pitch. Does it really work? — ChildrenofYahuwah (@BlessedBeAreWe) November 21, 2018

On Friday, Schiff sent out a tweet essentially begging for money from those who support him.

He wrote, “President Trump just demanded I resign from Congress. But I won’t listen.”

“There’s nothing he or his right-wing allies can do to stop me from holding him accountable and seeking the truth,” he added. – READ MORE