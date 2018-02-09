Kamala Harris Paid $1.2 Million to Firm That Sparked Sanders's Insurgency 

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) paid $1.2 million last year to the media firm that helped boost Bernie Sanders’s national profile during his 2016 Democratic primary run against Hillary Clinton, Federal Election Commission filings show.

A majority of the money sent from Harris’s campaign went toward digital web advertisements despite her reelection efforts being years away.

Harris, who is regularly floated as a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, uses Revolution Messaging LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based progressive online media firm that won numerous awards for the work it had done for Sanders, including web advertisements, campaign consulting, videography, and website services.

During the first three quarters of 2017, which spans from Jan. 1 to Sep. 30, Kamala Harris for Senate disbursed $652,704.79 to Revolution Messaging with $567,487.2 of this amount going towards web advertisements, according to records. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said Monday she would vote this against a bill to keep the government open past Thursday unless language is added to help “Dreamers.”

“I’m going to have a problem with it,” she said on MSNBC when asked whether she would accept a short-term spending bill this week while immigration talks continue. “We have to protect these kids.”

Congress is expected to vote early this week on a bill to keep the government open after Feb. 8. Democrats insisted last month that if no broad immigration deal were reached by that date, they would need a separate vote on a legislative fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

But even if Senate Republicans allow that vote, a simple fix to DACA is unlikely to go anywhere, since Republicans are also hoping to attach tough border enforcement language to that bill. The lack of agreement on the right mix of DACA language and border language is what has prevented any agreement from coming together. – READ MORE