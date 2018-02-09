NYPD ignored more than 1,500 federal requests to detain immigrants last year, official says

New York City police ignored all 1,526 requests from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain undocumented immigrants for up to 48 hours last year, a top NYPD official said Wednesday.

The Daily News reported that Oleg Chernyavsky, the NYPD’s legislative affairs director, revealed the numbers at a City Council meeting.

The number of requests for 2017 was nearly 20 times higher than the 80 the department received over the previous year. Chernyavsky said the department responded to just two of ICE’s 2016 requests because those immigrants had federal arrest warrants.

Under New York City law, prisoners can only be handed over to ICE if they’ve been convicted of one of 170 crimes and federal officials present a warrant. – READ MORE

Berkeley students threw a hissy fit after spotting a U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle on campus.

According to Campus Reform, students spotted an ICE vehicle parked on campus in close proximity to an academic building, prompting SJWs to issue a tirade on the school’s official Twitter account.

“Just what exactly is your definition of SAFETY for undocumented/documented immigrant students because raid or not, that’s still a trauma!” the student continued, adding in another tweet that “keeping ICE the hell away from all campuses” is necessary to “protect people,” and proclaiming “Defund, dismantle, destroy ICE” in a third tweet.

Member Jason Prado of the Democratic Socialists of San Francisco even called ICE’s presence “dangerous.” – READ MORE