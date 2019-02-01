Kamala Harris Once Boasted of Going After a Homeless Mom Because Her Kids Weren’t in School

Videotaped comments by Harris about trying to prosecute a homeless mom whose kids missed school classes are just classless. It shows how much she is willing to abuse power when she has it, and to her it’s funny.

America can’t afford to have someone, anyone, like this in office who is motivated to use threats to scare Americans because it is funny.

This is how you defeat Kamala Harris: You find pieces like this and share to non-voters and independents.

Kamala Harris at an event hosted by the Commonwealth Club in 2010, explaining her decision as San Francisco DA to get tough on truancy. Critics of truancy crackdowns say such efforts unfairly target poor parents and children without actually helping students. pic.twitter.com/GKkDpayxuv — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) January 28, 2019

Kamala Harris continued on to describe how she'd brought charges against a single homeless mother of 3 who was working 2 jobs because her children were truant…and this was a success story. pic.twitter.com/FT5uJmI6x9 — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) January 28, 2019

Explain to them the severity of a possible Harris presidency, and pray like heck they ask you for a car ride to the polls on Election Day to vote against her if she is nominated.- READ MORE