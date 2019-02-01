 

Kamala Harris Once Boasted of Going After a Homeless Mom Because Her Kids Weren’t in School

Videotaped comments by Harris about trying to prosecute a homeless mom whose kids missed school classes are just classless. It shows how much she is willing to abuse power when she has it, and to her it’s funny.

America can’t afford to have someone, anyone, like this in office who is motivated to use threats to scare Americans because it is funny.

This is how you defeat Kamala Harris: You find pieces like this and share to non-voters and independents.

Explain to them the severity of a possible Harris presidency, and pray like heck they ask you for a car ride to the polls on Election Day to vote against her if she is nominated.- READ MORE

