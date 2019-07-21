Kamala Harris claims Medicare for All is possible without raising middle class taxes (VDIEO)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said that while she favors a Medicare for All system of health care, she is opposed to raising taxes on the middle class, leading to the question: How would such a plan be paid for?

Harris made the seemingly contradictory remarks during an interview on CNN.

“Part of it is going to be about Wall Street paying more,” Harris said. “It’s going to be about what we tax in terms of financial services. That’s part of it. The other part is to understand this is about an investment that will reap a great return on the investment. We can’t only look at this issue in terms of cost without thinking about benefit. The benefit to the American public will be that people will have access to health care that right now they cannot afford. And we are all paying a price for that.” – READ MORE