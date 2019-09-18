Kamala Harris calls on Jerry Nadler to get the ball rolling on Kavanaugh impeachment

After calling to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is putting public pressure on one of her fellow Democrats to get the wheels moving.

On Tuesday, Harris announced a letter she sent to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) urging him to have the committee “investigate recent reports about Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and to hold Mr. Kavanaugh accountable for his prior conduct and testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Today I’m sending a letter to the House Judiciary Committee urging them to launch an investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He must be held accountable for any inappropriate behavior or contradictions of his prior sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 17, 2019

“I understand that the House Judiciary Committee has limited resources and many other responsibilities,” Harris’ letter concluded. “The House Judiciary Committee should pursue whatever form of investigation best suits its work and competing demands—but Mr. Kavanaugh’s appointment to a lifetime seat on our highest court warrants a similarly rigorous approach.” – READ MORE