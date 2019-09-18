Taylor Swift ‘Really Focused’ on How She Can ‘Help’ Democrats in 2020

Pop superstar and left-wing activist Taylor Swift has admitted to becoming “obsessed” with progressive politics and claims she is now “really focused” on helping Democrats defeat President Donald Trump and Republican candidates in the 2020 election cycle.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Swift spoke of how she has come to obsess over politics since her political adversaries have started winning elections.

“I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence because the person I voted for had always won,” she explained.

“I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen. But I’m just focused on the 2020 election,” the Grammy-winner said. “I’m really focused on it. I’m really focused on how I can help and not hinder. Because I also don’t want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary’s campaign was used against her in a lot of ways.”

One of Swift’s proposals for helping defeat Trump in 2020 is that Democrats work as a team and rally behind their eventual candidate, something many on the left of the party refused to do after Hillary Clinton won the presidential nomination against Bernie Sanders in dubious circumstances. – READ MORE