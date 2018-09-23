KAEPERNICK WILL RECEIVE HARVARD MEDAL FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE WORK

Harvard University announced Thursday that activist and former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick will receive the university’s highest honor in African and African-American studies for his social justice work.

Kaepernick, 30, is one of eight recipients of the W. E. B. Du Bois Medal, according to The Harvard Gazette Thursday.

“In the year of the 150th anniversary of his birth, W. E. B. Du Bois would be proud of the eight individuals being recognized at this year’s Hutchins Center Honors,” Henry Louise Gates Jr., Director of the Hutchins Center, said in a statement given to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Emerging from a variety of backgrounds and professions, each represents the quest for knowledge, freedom of expression, and pursuit of truth that are foundational to black history and culture, and that were foundational to Du Bois as a thinker and activist.”

Kaepernick is known for taking a knee during the national anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality against black individuals. He has not played in the NFL since 2017, when he got out of his contract with the 49ers, SportsMax reported Friday.