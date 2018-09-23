WATCH: Nearly 100 Women Join #IStandWithBrett Presser As Senate Weighs Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Allegation

Dozens of women joined a Friday press conference during which Sara Fagen, former senior aide to former President President George W. Bush, gave a full-throated defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s character.

The press conference came amid controversy surrounding a sexual assault allegation from Christine Blasey Ford.

In total, 87 women stood in front of a banner that read “#IStandWithBrett.” Fagen, who served with Kavanaugh in the Bush administration, described Kavanaugh as “thoughtful, detailed, and wise beyond his years.” – READ MORE

As the political fight over the sexual assault allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh intensifies, Democrats are indicating that — even if confirmed — they intend to drag the fight over his Supreme Court nomination past November, raising the possibility of an impeachment push.

However, if Republicans confirm Kavanaugh before November, Democrats have indicated that the fight would not be over are raising the prospect of further investigations and even impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said that “as soon as Democrats get gavels”, the party will investigate the Kavanaugh allegations even if he is confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court.

“This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels we’re going to want to get to the bottom of this,” he said on CNN.

When pressed as to whether he was saying Democrats would investigate a sitting Supreme Court justice, Whitehouse said he was “confident of that.”

“And I think we’ll also be investigating why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background,” he said. – READ MORE