Justin Amash Finds Primary Challenger in Pro-Trump Republican State Rep After His Impeachment Remarks

Following his weekend tweet claiming that President Donald Trump had committed impeachable offenses, a Michigan state Republican announced that he would challenge Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) in the 2020 primary race, according to the Detroit Free Press.

On Saturday, Amash published a flurry of tweets about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference, claiming that Trump had engaged in “impeachable conduct” and that Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.”

Here are my principal conclusions:

1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.

2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.

3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances.

4. Few members of Congress have read the report. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 18, 2019

The Monday after Amash’s comments hit the Twittersphere, self-described “pro-Trump” Republican state Rep. Jim Lower (R-Mich.) announced that he would be challenging the congressman in the primary race for his seat.