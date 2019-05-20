Justin Amash Finds Primary Challenger in Pro-Trump Republican State Rep After His Impeachment Remarks

Following his weekend tweet claiming that President Donald Trump had committed impeachable offenses, a Michigan state Republican announced that he would challenge Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) in the 2020 primary race, according to the Detroit Free Press.
On Saturday, Amash published a flurry of tweets about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election interference, claiming that Trump had engaged in “impeachable conduct” and that Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report.”
The Monday after Amash’s comments hit the Twittersphere, self-described “pro-Trump” Republican state Rep. Jim Lower (R-Mich.) announced that he would be challenging the congressman in the primary race for his seat.
"Congressman Justin Amash's tweets yesterday calling for President Trump's impeachment show how out of touch he is with the truth and how out of touch he is with people he represents."