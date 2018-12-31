Justice Thomas’s wife under scrutiny for partisan posts

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has generated controversy with her use of of social media to spread far-right rhetoric.

CNN and The Washington Post published separate reports in recent days highlighting Thomas’s use of social media. She has in recent months shared posts on Facebook alleging Democrats committed voter fraud, claiming survivors of a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school are a threat to the country, and that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was the subject of “false accusations” because he “threatens the elite.”

Thomas previously founded Liberty Central, a nonprofit conservative advocacy group.

The Post reported that Thomas’s spread of baseless claims and conservative commentary has generated criticism from some who worry she is further politicizing the Supreme Court.

Deborah L. Rhode, a law professor and scholar of legal ethics at Stanford University, told the news outlet that "members of the Supreme Court and their families need to think about ways that their public conduct can affect popular trust."