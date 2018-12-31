NYC’s New Year’s Celebration Will Be Dedicated To ‘Freedom Of The Press’

This year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve bash will have a theme, according to New York City’s Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment commission: a celebration of the downtrodden, oppressed members of the mainstream media.

Every year, ABC News reports, the Times Square Alliance selects a charity honoree for the celebration, and this year that charity is media watchdog, Committee to Protect Journalists, which monitors attacks on the press across the globe.

“On New Year’s Eve we look back and reflect on the major events of the past year, we look forward with a sense of hope, and we celebrate the people and things we value most,” the Times Square Alliance said in a statement made to media. “This year, we’re celebrating the free press and journalism and those who work to protect, preserve and practice it.”

The committee was motivated to declare themselves allies of the press “after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside of the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, Turkey,” but also because they believe journalists came under fire more often in 2018 than ever before, particularly from world leaders like President Donald Trump (of course). – READ MORE