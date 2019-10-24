JUST LIKE US: Elizabeth Warren Says Her Favorite Place Is Waffle House (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) claims her “favorite place” is Waffle House, the iconic breakfast-fare diner primarily located in the southeast.

But the restaurant that never closes could open up a nightmare for her candidacy. Her love for 24-hour waffles, hash browns, and jukeboxes raises serious questions about her commitment to progressive values.

While she could be accused of pandering—Atlanta, the site of the next Democratic debate, is home to more WaHos than any city—Warren’s affection for it seems genuine.

“My gosh. Melody works at my favorite place, Waffle House,” Warren said during a Facebook montage of her making calls to voters who have sent her donations. (The senator needs to travel far to enjoy her “favorite place” because there are currently zero Waffle House locations in her home state of Massachusetts.) – READ MORE