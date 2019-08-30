Jussie Smollett’s legal team claims there is police evidence that he really was a victim of attack — but they’re not sharing what it is

Actor Jussie Smollett’s legal team says they have evidence that their client was attacked in a January hate crime.

The team, however, doesn’t say what that evidence is.

The actor’s legal team requested the court to toss out the city’s lawsuit, but the city refused, pointing to what they say is evidence that Smollett lied about the attack. The city points to “GPS, text message, bank records, and video evidence” to support the idea that the actor staged the attack on himself, according to KCBS-TV.

On Wednesday, Smollett's legal team insisted that "every iota" of the alleged attack is supported by police evidence.