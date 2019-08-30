Bernie Sanders hungry for ‘meat tax’? (VIDEO)

Sparing no option — or dollar of the American taxpayer — Bernie Sanders suggested on Thursday that he would be open to a “meat tax” as a way to curb “climate change.”

Sanders fielded a question from a woman in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who floated the German “meat tax”, likely as a way to suppress demand for pork, beef and chicken.

“Animal agriculture is to blame for the majority of climate change,” she said, “and is the leading cause of deforestation, water and air pollution, and bio-diversity loss.

“With that being known, what do you plan on doing to ensure that Americans limit their consumption of animal products,” she said. – READ MORE