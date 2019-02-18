Jussie Smollett Could Face Up to Three Years in Jail if He Filed False Police Report

Empire Actor Jussie Smollet Could Receive Prison Time If He Is Found To Have Filed A False Report With The Chicago Police Department Regarding His Alleged Attack Last Month.

Chicago police said Saturday the investigation into the attack reported by Smollett has “shifted” due to information received from two brothers arrested in the case then released, and police want to interview the “Empire” actor again.

According to CNN crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz: “Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. The sources tell CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Earlier Saturday, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reported at least one of the brothers bought the thin rope at Craft Beaver hardware store the weekend of January 25th. The rope was bought at "the direction of Smollett," and the brothers were reportedly paid $3,500 before traveling to Nigeria and promised an extra $500 upon their return, said De Mar.