Ilhan Omar’s District Is ‘Terrorist Recruitment Capital Of The US,’ Report Says

Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), is the terrorist recruitment capitol of the United States, according to FBI statistics.

FOX News reports that “more men and boys from a Somali American community in Minneapolis have joined – or attempted to join – a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in the country.”

“FBI stats show 45 Somalis left to join the ranks of either the Somalia-based Islamic insurgency al-Shabab, or the Iraq- and Syria-based ISIS combined,” Fox News continued. “And as of 2018, a dozen more had been arrested with the intention of leaving to support ISIS. Both numbers are far higher than those of alleged terrorist wannabes who left or attempted to leave the country from other areas in the country where Muslim refugees have been resettled.”

As FOX notes, “the insular ethnic community in Minnesota offers a rich recruiting ground” for Islamic terrorism as the Somali population in the Minneapolis community — which is located in Omar’s district — is nearly 100,000.

"We are very conscious that there may still be fertile ground for that, and that is could re-start at any time," one federal official told Fox News. "Based on historical experience, we had (an uptick) in 2007 and 2008 going for al-Shabab, then a lull. Then, as ISIS came back, we saw a whole bunch of people no longer headed for Somalia. They were headed for Iraq and Syria. That really caught us off-guard, we didn't see that coming. It didn't make sense to us. We understood why kids were going back to Somalia, but going to Syria was another issue."