    True Pundit

    Politics

    Jury in Manafort Trial Submits Questions to Court – ‘Looks Like Case May Not Be Slam Dunk’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    After Nearly Two Hours Of Instructions By Judge Ellis, The Jury Began To Deliberate Thursday Morning In The Tax Evasion And Bank Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort.

    The jury is comprised of 6 men and 6 women and it is unclear how long it will take for the jury to vote.

    Judge Ellis told the jury to take as much or as little time as they need, but there are a lot of exhibits so they’ve asked and gotten OK to use a bigger room, reported Josh Gerstein of Politico.

    Jurors want clarification on ‘reasonable doubt.’

    Deliberations will resume tomorrow.

    Via legal reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein: Jury in Manafort case sends note asking for legal definitions on filing requirements for overseas accounts, also for clarification on ‘reasonable doubt.’ Suggests jurors may not view case as a slam dunk.- READ MORE

     

    Update... Jury in Manafort Trial Submits Questions to Court - 'Looks Like Case May Not Be Slam Dunk'
    Update... Jury in Manafort Trial Submits Questions to Court - 'Looks Like Case May Not Be Slam Dunk'

    After nearly two hours of instructions by Judge Ellis, the jury began to deliberate Thursday morning in the tax evasion and bank fraud case against Paul Manafort. The jury is comprised of 6 men and 6 women and it is unclear how long it will take for the jury to vote. Judge Ellis told the…

    The Gateway Pundit The Gateway Pundit
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: