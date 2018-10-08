Julie Swetnick unloads on media, GOP: ‘I am disgusted and appalled by the way that I have been re-victimized’

Julie Swetnick on Sunday wrote that she was “disgusted and appalled” by the reaction to her uncorroborated claims last month that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh engaged in systemic gang rapes decades ago.

Swetnick’s allegations — which key swing-vote senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, called “outlandish” on Friday — have been cited by top Democrats and observers as so unbelievable that they might have undermined the credibility of other accusers, like California professor Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

“As a sexual assault victim, I am disgusted and appalled by the way that I have been re-victimized over the last 2 weeks after I had the courage to come forward,” Swetnick said in a statement released by Michael Avenatti, an anti-Trump attorney who represents her. “I had every right to come forward and I literally placed my life in jeopardy to do so.”

In an interview with NBC last week, Swetnick could not say whether she ever saw Kavanaugh or his friend Mark Judge spike the punch at Maryland house parties with drugs — seemingly contradicting her prior sworn statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which she definitively said that she “became aware” of efforts by Kavanaugh and Judge to do so in the early 1980s.

But on Sunday, Swetnick stuck with her original statement, and took a shot at Collins for “caring more about politics than women and victims.”

"I stated the truth in my sworn declaration and I stand by everything in it," Swetnick wrote, noting that she has previously passed "six security clearance investigations" and knows of "multiple corroborating witnesses."

“Michael Avenatti is probably the best thing to happen to Brett Kavanaugh. All these Democrats that have been flirting with him, they’ve got to really be embarrassed by him now,” Todd said Friday on “MTP Daily.”

Todd added that Avenatti “diluted” the accusations raised by Christine Blasey Ford, which ultimately “cheapened the whole thing.”

Todd's comments came during a panel discussion on comments Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) made from the Senate floor Friday, when she announced she would vote for Kavanaugh and explained why in thorough detail.