WATCH: Dem senator who questioned Kavanaugh about ‘boofing’ gets ironic nickname in new political ad

A top Democratic senator who questioned Brett Kavanaugh about “boofing” during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee late last month is the subject of a new political ad that mocks the line of questioning.

During the hearing, Kavanaugh told Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D) that “boofing” — a reference made in one of Kavanaugh’s high school yearbooks — referred to flatulence.

The ad comes from Bob Flanders, the Republican nominee challenging Whitehouse for his Senate seat.

"With all the world watching, Senator Whitehouse asks about….flatulence," the ad's narrator says. "What an embarrassment for Rhode Island.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) used his time with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to ask about a number of things in Kavanaugh’s yearbook from over 35 years ago — including remarks about him farting.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asks about Judge Brett Kavanaugh about farting remarks he made from over 35 years ago. pic.twitter.com/sIC25Dtcxm — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 28, 2018

"Have you, I don't know if it's 'buffed' or 'boofed,' how do you pronounce that?" Whitehouse asked Kavanaugh.