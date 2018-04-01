Judge Stephen Reinhardt, ‘liberal lion’ of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, dies at 87

Judge Stephen Reinhardt of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals died Thursday at 87 years old, the court said.

Reinhardt was appointed to the 9th Circuit by former President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and was once deemed the “liberal lion” of the court. The appeals court said Reinhardt died of a heart attack while at the dermatologist.

“All of us here at the 9th Circuit are shocked and deeply saddened by Judge Reinhardt’s death,” 9th Circuit Chief Judge Sidney Thomas said in a statement. “We have lost a great friend and colleague. As a judge, he was deeply principled, fiercely passionate about his law and fearless in his decisions. He will be remembered as one of the giants of the federal bench.”

Reinhardt was the sixth longest-serving judge on the court and wrote several opinions on hot-button issues including gay marriage and immigration. – READ MORE

