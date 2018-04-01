24 million could skip census because of citizenship question

The man who ran the 2000 census for the Clinton administration predicted Friday that more than 24 million people may refuse to take part in the 2020 count now that the survey is going to ask about citizenship status.

Robert Shapiro, who was under secretary at the Commerce Department during the 2000 count, called the decision to ask about citizenship “dangerous.”

He predicted 6.8 million illegal immigrants will duck the count altogether, as would about half of the 8.8 million legal residents who live in a household with an illegal immigrant present. The other half, he said, will likely lie and claim the illegal immigrants are citizens, further distorting the count.

Mr. Shapiro said millions of others — such as those who have bungled their student loan payments — would also be wary of filling out the census accurately, for fear the government might track them down. – READ MORE

