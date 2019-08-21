Judge orders hearing over motion to dismiss Jeffrey Epstein case

The judge overseeing the criminal case of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has ordered a hearing to discuss prosecutors’ motion to dismiss the case.

Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman on Wednesday instructed the parties to appear in court on Aug. 27, following a request from the US Attorney’s Office that Berman throw out the indictment in light of Epstein’s death.

The judge said he would allow prosecutors and defense attorneys to speak — as well as lawyers for Epstein’s accusers, if they wish to be heard.

The 66-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10. The city medical examiner later ruled he died of suicide by hanging.