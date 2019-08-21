A Victim of Jeffrey Epstein Alleges He Forced Her Into Marriage

In a new lawsuit filed against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, one of his alleged victims claims that he forced her to marry another woman who had a role in his underage-sex-trafficking operation. The victim, identified in the lawsuit as Katlyn Doe, says she was coerced into marrying the recruiter, known as “Associate 3,” in 2013. Since the woman working for Epstein wasn’t a U.S. citizen, he had devised the fake marriage scheme in order for her to stay in the United States to continue working for him.

Katlyn first met Epstein in 2007, when she was 17 years old. She had suffered from an eating disorder that Epstein told her he would cure, as the Daily Beast reports. Katlyn also required a crucial $20,000 medical surgery, which Epstein used as leverage to convince her to go through with the marriage. The suit states that Epstein’s “long-time New York attorney” had made arrangements for the union, which included “signing the necessary legal paperwork,” as well as photographs that would “give the appearance that the marriage was legitimate.”

According to the New York Post, Epstein promised Katlyn he’d pay her the money for her surgery after the two women had wed, however, he only paid her $10,000, promising the remainder once the marriage was terminated. The women, who had lived together at 301 East 66th Street, which is the building Epstein’s brother, Mark, owns, divorced in 2017, but Epstein never paid Katlyn the rest of the money. “Plaintiff was never paid the additional ten thousand dollars Jeffrey Epstein had promised to pay her for the marriage favor, nor was she ever able to receive the surgery that she continues to need today,” the suit said. – READ MORE