We are murdering our children. It’s as simple as that. The President could care less. https://t.co/zKMZU3r8VT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 29, 2019

The Girls producer and comedian was responding to a tweet shared by CNN’s Brian Stelter, which an NPR article was shared. “Opinion: Is Anything More Urgent Than The Temperature Of Our Planet?” read the headline of the opinion piece. – READ MORE