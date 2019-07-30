STUDY: Green New Deal Would Cost Some States More Than $1,000,000,000,000,000

By nearly every estimate, the Green New Deal environmental plan pushed by Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would carry a hefty price tag — one study put the cost at $51 trillion, another at $93 trillion.

But that’s chump change compared with a new study.

The state of Pennsylvania, for example, would need to spend $2 quadrillion to upgrade residential, commercial and industrial buildings as mandated in the GND, and Florida would need to pony up $1.4 quadrillion, according to the study, released jointly by the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) and Power the Future on Tuesday.

“The Green New Deal is a radical blueprint to de-carbonize the American economy by refashioning how we grow food, move people and goods, source and distribute electricity, and build the structures where we live, work, and play. Our analysis shows that, if implemented, the Green New Deal would cost for American households at least tens of thousands of dollars annually on a permanent basis,” CEI President and CEO Kent Lassman said in a statement.

