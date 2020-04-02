Judd Apatow Says Prosecute Trump and Republicans: ‘They Are All Murderers’

Hollywood writer-director Judd Apatow launched another scathing attack on President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, describing them as “murderers” whose actions have caused “thousands of deaths.”

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued that the efforts of Democrats in Congress to impeachment the president on false grounds had distracted from the impending threat of the Chinese coronavirus.

“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial,” McConnell said in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show. “And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment.”

I think @senatemajldr and all of these politicians should be prosecuted when this is done for the lies which cost thousands of deaths. He knows Trump is a con man who lied to everyone to delay bad news and that led to thousands of additional deaths. They are all murderers. https://t.co/T0JPLOi8g0 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 31, 2020

Responding to McConnell’s claim, Apatow suggested that McConnell and his fellow Republicans should face prosecution, without specifying what charges they should face.

“I think and all of these politicians should be prosecuted when this is done for the lies which cost thousands of deaths,” he wrote. “He knows Trump is a con man who lied to everyone to delay bad news and that led to thousands of additional deaths. They are all murderers.” – READ MORE

