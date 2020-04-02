Idaho earthquake measured at magnitude 6.5; state’s largest in nearly 40 years

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake – Idaho’s largest in nearly 40 years – hit the state Tuesday evening.

The quake’s epicenter was outside of Stanley, about 80 miles northeast of Boise, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shaking was also felt in Oregon, eastern Washington, Montana and as far north as Canada, Boise State Public Radio reported.

“Stuff was flying all over the place,” Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said, the Statesman reported. “I was upstairs and I tried to walk down the steps and I couldn’t because it was shaking too much.”

“At my house, pictures flew off the wall and stuff fell, but there was no structural damage,” Botti said, according to the Boise radio station. “But it was very loud. It sounded like a freight train and very severe shaking.” – READ MORE

