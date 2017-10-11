Juanita Broaddrick: Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton Are ‘Cut From The Same Cloth’

NEW YORK — Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who accused Bill Clinton of raping her twice in a hotel room in 1978, sees echoes of her own experiences in the case of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by scores of actresses over the years of sexual harassment or assault.

“Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton are cut from the same cloth,” Broaddrick charged in an interview with this reporter on Tuesday. “They are both powerful men and had the ability to protect themselves from the rumors and whispers about their well known, deviant and criminal behavior.”

“Their victims were bullied into silence while most reporters and those in the ‘know’ looked the other way,” she said.

Broaddrock asserted that "Hillary's entourage waged war on Bill's victims while Weinstein had his own army of Hollywood elite to protect him."